Kolkata: 9 Arrested After Violence at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Rape-Murder Protest

KOLKATA: Nine people were arrested early Thursday morning following violent outbreak at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Violence erupted during protest against recent rape and murder of trainee doctor at hospital which sparked widespread outrage.

The incident began late Wednesday night during vigil titled "Women, Reclaim the Night." This was organized by women in Kolkata and across country. Vigil started at around 11 PM. It soon escalated when large group of people stormed hospital premises. They began vandalizing property attacking vehicles and damaging public infrastructure. The situation grew out of control. Police were forced to resort to lathicharge and teargas to disperse mob. Fifteen policemen sustained injuries during confrontation.

Pronoy Das security guard at hospital who was on duty when incident occurred, described chaotic scene. "Around 1 AM about 500-1,000 people arrived. We locked gate but they broke it down. We tried to secure another gate, but they broke that down too. There were too many of them. We were only 10-12 people along with police. They barged in and vandalized everything from computers to medicines. They even damaged CCTV cameras" Das recounted.

In response to violence, Kolkata Police released photographs of individuals believed to have been involved in mob. These images were circulated on social media. Faces of suspected vandals were highlighted. Later in day police announced arrest of nine individuals, although their identities have not been disclosed. Dr. Anubhav Mondal one of protesters at hospital, claimed that he was among those circled in photos.

Our protests will continue and grow stronger. Those who think they can intimidate us will fail. We demand justice at any cost. We want a neutral investigation monitored by court Dr. Mondal asserted. Meanwhile, Kolkata Police refuted claims circulating on social media. These claims suggested that seminar hall where trainee doctor was raped and murdered, was also vandalized. The police emphasized that crime scene had remained untouched. They warned against spreading unverified information. They stated they would take legal action against those responsible for rumors.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited hospital on Thursday. He offered support to doctors and medical students. They expressed feeling insecure and traumatized by incidents. "I am with you. We will fight this and not allow such ghastly acts. We will take exemplary action" governor assured medical community.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which took over probe into rape and murder on Tuesday, has met with victim's family. Trainee doctor’s body was discovered last Friday. An autopsy revealed multiple injuries were inflicted on her before she was smothered to death. Victim’s parents have petitioned Calcutta High Court. They claim evidence of gang rape and demand further arrests.