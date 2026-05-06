KOLKATA: A day after victory, Suvendu Adhikari outlines development roadmap

KOLKATA: A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s massive victory in the West Bengal Assembly polls and his personal victory against Mamata Banerjee, the outgoing Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, has issued a statement outlining the government's vision and roadmap under the BJP government for the overall development of the state.

In a statement shared on his social media platform X on Tuesday, he conveyed a nuanced message, even advocating for the constructive participation of the opposition in this developmental journey, where public service will be the central focus.

"The BJP's commitment is to a developed, prosperous, and secure West Bengal. We are resolute in fulfilling our promises. By taking everyone along, we will build a healthy, beautiful, and advanced state. Serving the people of the state will be the primary goal of the new government," Adhikari read.

In the statement, he has also thanked the people of West Bengal for giving him the opportunity to govern the state for the first time since independence by keeping faith with the pre-election development promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I extend my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to each and every one of you for extending overwhelming support to the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal and for reposing faith in the leadership of our esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. This victory is the victory of every patriotic nationalist, the victory of every BJP worker," his statement read.

He ended his statement thanking the Election Commission of India (ECI) for ensuring cent per cent violence-free polls with a clean voters' list by weeding out the fake voters through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. "I convey special gratitude to the Election Commission, government employees, central forces, and members of the state and Kolkata police forces for conducting this democratic process of the assembly elections smoothly and successfully," Adhikari said. (IANS)

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