Suvendu Adhikari alleges Mamata Banerjee scaring Hindu voters, attack by TMC workers

BHABANIPUR: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday expressed confidence in winning from Bhabanipur, while accusing the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of “scaring” Hindu voters in the constituency.

Speaking to reporters, Adhikari also hailed the significant polling in the second phase of the state elections. “I see that voting is going well... The public has woken up, she (Mamata Banerjee) is going. Tell her to go to Ward 77. Why is she coming here to scare Hindu voters?,” he said.

The BJP leader also claimed to have led in seven wards of Bhabanipur, “Good voting is happening, there should be more voting. It is raining a little, the weather is good. Come out of your house and vote for democracy. Take an umbrella with you and vote. She (Mamata Banerjee) will lose, BJP will win. I have lead in seven wards, she will not get anything in 77 ward,” he said.

Suvendu Adhikari had also alleged that he was surrounded and attempted to be attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters during his visit to a polling booth in West Bengal amid the 2026 Assembly elections.

The incident took place when he arrived to inspect a polling station, following which a group of TMC supporters raised slogans of “Jai Bengal” and allegedly surrounded him.

Amidst the ongoing final phase polling across 142 constituencies, Adhikari alleged that he was being attacked by outsiders. Speaking to reporters, Suvendu Adhikari said, “I am visiting the booth. These are not voters but outsiders.” (ANI)

Also Read: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari hails high voter turnout in first phase of West Bengal Polls