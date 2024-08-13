Kolkata: Calcutta High Court Transfers Trainee Doctor Rape-Murder Case to CBI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court has transferred the investigation of murder and rape of a trainee doctor in Kolkata to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) citing significant concerns about handling of the case by local authorities. The decision came after the court noted "serious lapses" by the hospital administration. There was lack of progress in the investigation, despite the case being under scrutiny for over five days.

The order was issued by a division bench led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam. This was in response to a plea filed by the victim's parents seeking court-monitored investigation. The petitioners along with others, argued that CBI probe was necessary due to fears that the local investigation might falter. The court agreed. It highlighted that without swift action there was a risk of crucial evidence being compromised.

The deceased, a postgraduate trainee at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital was found dead in a seminar hall on August 9. Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital was arrested the following day after confessing to the crime. The autopsy report revealed severe injuries and bleeding. This further complicating the case.

The court also criticized RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's Principal Sandip Ghosh, for failing to act promptly. The judgment pointed out that Ghosh's resignation was not immediately addressed by authorities. His failure to report the case as official complaint was a significant oversight. Ghosh resigned amid the backlash. He was promptly appointed as principal of another government college. This move was questioned by the court as lacking urgency.

The court's order includes a directive for police to transfer case diary. This encompasses CCTV footage and recorded statements to the CBI by 10 a.m. on Wednesday. This step is intended to ensure a thorough and unbiased investigation. The next hearing in the case is scheduled to take place in three weeks.