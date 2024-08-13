Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Criticizes USTM's Mecca-like Gate

GUWAHATI: In a continued critique of University of Science and Technology in Meghalaya (USTM), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has raised concerns about the university’s religious symbolism and its impact on environment. Sarma has specifically targeted the university’s architectural elements. He accused it of featuring gates resembling Mecca while neglecting symbols from other religions, such as Hinduism and Christianity. He has called this omission indicative of broader agenda. He referred to it as a form of ‘Jihad.’

Sarma's criticism follows previous allegations against USTM. These include claims that university’s campus expansion has contributed to waterlogging issues in Guwahati. He stated this occurs by destroying nearby hills a phenomenon he labeled ‘flood jihad.’ He noted he has attended events at USTM, including one with former President Ram Nath Kovind. However he has deliberately avoided official inaugurations.

During a recent visit to USTM Sarma was struck by university’s 3,000-seat auditorium. This prompted him to announce plans to construct an even larger auditorium in Khanapara Assam. This new facility is expected to be completed within a few months or by next year. Sarma expressed that this initiative would ensure residents have access to state-of-the-art amenities. It would do so without relying on USTM’s facilities.

The Chief Minister criticized USTM’s design for featuring only a Mecca-inspired gate. He argued for a more inclusive representation of various religious symbols on the campus. “Why will we walk under just one [Mecca]? There should be a Namghar, a church and then we will walk under all three” Sarma stated. He also questioned whether the Congress party would have supported USTM if its owner were from Hindu community. This implies a potential bias in their stance.

In his comments Sarma expressed dissatisfaction with perceived damage USTM has inflicted on Assam’s education system. He reiterated his use of the term ‘Jihad’ to describe university’s actions. He lamented environmental cost of USTM’s campus expansion.

Sarma further highlighted demographic concerns in Assam. He specifically criticized Muslim population in South Salmara and Dhubri districts. He referred to these areas as “mini Bangladesh.” He noted that despite raising concerns about demographic changes, he has faced criticism for being ‘non-secular.’