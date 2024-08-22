Kolkata Court Approves Polygraph Test for Former RG Kar Principal in Trainee Doctor's Rape-Murder Case

KOLKATA: In a development that has shaken the country, besides sending shockwaves through the medical fraternity, a Kolkata court Thursday gave the Central Bureau of Investigation the green light to conduct lie-detection tests on Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Ghosh is being probed along with four others in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor whose lifeless body was found under mysterious circumstances earlier this month.

Recently, the CBI took over the investigation from the Kolkata Police following a directive from the Calcutta High Court. Ghosh has been interrogated multiple times by the probe agency. The move to seek court approval for a polygraph test came after the investigators found inconsistencies in the responses of Ghosh during various rounds of questioning, officials said.

"We have to cross-check Ghosh's statements, and there have been inconsistencies in some of the responses to questions put to him. Hence, we might subject him to a lie-detector test," said a CBI officer, adding that the test would enable them to get to the bottom of the truth.

The investigation revolves around the tragic death of a junior doctor whose body had been located on August 9 in a seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College; the grim discovery, blazoned with severe injury marks, has brought out widespread protests and calls for justice. Specifically, the protest is coming loud from the medical fraternity, which otherwise was considered disturbed.

The role of Ghosh has been under much scrutiny, especially in terms of what he did after the body of the doctor was found. Reports are that Ghosh did not allow the parents of the victim to see her body for almost three hours; this has raised several questions. The renovation of rooms next to the seminar hall, which was just done after the incident, also joins the list of suspicious activities related to Ghosh.

On the related development, CBI has also obtained permission for conducting a polygraph test on another civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, who has already been arrested in this case. The probe into the death of the trainee doctor, taken over by the central agency last week, has intensified as the polygraph tests are believed to be one of the important steps to unravel the mystery behind this tragic and deeply disturbing case.