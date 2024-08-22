Assam: Pramod Boro Welcomes 900 New Teachers in BTR; Paving the Way for Educational Excellence

GUWAHATI: In a far-reaching move to enhance the quality of education in the Bodoland Territorial Region, Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro handed appointment letters to 900 TET-qualified candidates on 22 August. The program was held with much fanfare and marked one of the very important moments for BTR in its earnest initiative towards raising the quality of education for its children.

The newly appointed teachers, selected as Assistant Teachers specializing in Arts, Science, and Hindi, will take up work in Provincialised Lower Primary (L.P.) and Middle English (M.E.) schools spread across the region. The newly appointed teachers, selected as Assistant Teachers specializing in Arts, Science, and Hindi, will be posted to Provincialized Lower Primary (L.P.) and Middle English (M.E.) schools located across the region. This development will breathe new life into the academic environment and further enrich thousands of young minds.

Pramod Boro felicitated the gathering of newly appointed teachers with his best wishes, advising them to take up their post with passion and sincerity. Being a visionary leader, Boro reiterated that education has the power to make revolutions, and therefore, teachers have a vital position when it comes to the future of the community. "Teaching," said Boro, "is not only a profession but an art form—it is creativity, sensitivity, and commitment to tending young minds."

He exhorted the fresh batch of teachers to rise above textual education and get committed to holistic education transcending academics alone. "Our students deserve an education that prepares them not only for exams but for life," Boro asserted, urging them to create environments that would allow children to grow into responsible, capable, and successful human beings.

The appointment of these 900 teachers is not only a great stride toward an ideal educational framework for BTR but also shows the commitment of the region in creating excellence in learning. Through this initiative, the region is committed to having an institution establish a stimulating environment for education to help students grow both academically and as people.

The program was attended by BTR's Executive Members Daobaisa Boro, Ukil Musahary, Dharma Narayan Das, Goutom Das, Diganta Barua, MCLA Madhab Chandra Chetry, and Pabitra Boro. This milestone event also witnessed the gracious presence of the Director of Education BTC, JP Brahma, which added much more significance to this milestone occasion.