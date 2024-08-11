Kolkata Court Remands Accused in Doctor's Murder Case to 14-Day Police Custody Amid Widespread Protests

A lower court in Kolkata on Saturday remanded the accused Sanjay Ray to 14-day police custody in a female doctor murder case. The public prosecutor argued that what happened at R.G. Kar was equivalent to the Delhi gang rape and murder case of 2012, popularly knowns as the Nirbhaya case. He also argued that for the purpose of carrying out the investigation, the accused needs to be taken to police custody for further interrogation. There was no counsel at the court to argue on behalf of the accused. The judge accepted the arguments of the public prosecutor and remanded Sanjay Ray to 14 days of police custody. Meanwhile, the impact of the protests by medical students and house staff at R.G. Kar, who are observing a strike, has started to spread to other state-run medical colleges-cum-hospitals in the state as the students and house staff have also started protesting on the issue. The junior doctors at many hospitals organised protest demonstrations decrying the pathetic death of the victim allegedly because of rape followed by murder. Regular work at many hospitals has also been hampered due to the protests. On Friday, a female doctor in the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the premises. She was a second-year postgraduate medical student at the hospital and was also working as a house staff with the chest medicine division. The body was discovered by the hospital staff on the fourth floor of the emergency building of the hospital at around noon. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also said that her administration was open to any kind of central agency probe in the case. (IANS)

