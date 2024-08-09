Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita and Uruguay envoy review bilateral ties

National News

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, held a meeting with Uruguay’s Ambassador to India, Alberto Guani, on Thursday. The two sides reviewed bilateral ties and resolved to further deepen the partnership between India and Uruguay.

In a post on X, Pabitra Margherita stated, “Had a productive interaction with Ambassador of Uruguay @AlbertoGuani. Reviewed entire gamut of bilateral relations & resolved to further deepen and diversify our partnership, especially in DPI, pharmaceuticals & infrastructure.”

Earlier in February, then-Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, met Uruguay Foreign Minister, Omar Paganini, on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

The two leaders held talks on exploring opportunities to strengthen India-Uruguay cooperation across various areas, including tourism, trade, and investment.

“Had a fruitful meeting with Eng. Omar Paganini, Foreign Minister of Uruguay in Rio on the sidelines of G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. Explored opportunities to enhance India-Uruguay cooperation across various areas including trade, investment, Ayurveda, and tourism,” Muraleedharan stated in a post on X. (ANI)

Bilateral Ties
Uruguay
MoS Pabitra Margherita

