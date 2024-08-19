Kolkata doctor murder-rape: West Bengal police attempted to suppress it, alleges MP Praveen Khandelwal

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal alleged that the West Bengal police attempted to suppress the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 in the West Bengal city of Kolkata.

“The case has been handed over to the CBI, this shows that West Bengal Police was trying to suppress it. The CM (Mamta Bannerjee) is protesting for the arrest of the accused. She (Mamata Banerjee) is the Chief Minister, Health Minister and Home Minister, the question is who is she protesting against?... I am sure the CBI will catch the accused and they will get the strictest punishment...,” Khandelwal said.

Meanwhile, the students and junior doctors continue to protest over the incident amid rain that lashed parts of the Kolkata city on Sunday morning.

The rape of a female trainee doctor has sent shock waves across the country. Doctors have held protests in many states of the country like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai. Doctors from the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh held a candle march on Saturday, raising slogans and banners demanding strict action against the culprits.

Earlier on Saturday, following the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) call for a nationwide strike over the incident, doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi staged a protest march on campus, holding posters and raising slogans such as “We want justice.”

The case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation from the state police following an order from the Calcutta High Court.

Earlier, on August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, sparking nationwide strikes and protests by the medical community. On August 14, the protest site and the hospital campus at RG Kar were vandalized by a mob, prompting security personnel to disperse the crowd.

Amid the ongoing protests, the Kolkata Police imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (formerly Section 144 of the CrPC), around the Medical College and Hospital for seven days, effective from August 18. (ANI)

