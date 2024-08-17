Northeast United FC Advances to Durand Cup Quarterfinals

GUWAHATI: The NorthEast United Football Club (NEUFC) secured a comfortable 5-1 victory over Odisha FC, earning their spot in the quarterfinals of the '133rd Indian Oil Durand Cup.'
The match took place on Friday, August 16, at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Stadium in Kokrajhar, Assam.
Jithin MS scored twice, while Guillermo Fernandez and Thoi Singh each added a goal for NEUFC. An own goal by Odisha FC's Tankadhar Bag rounded off the scoreline.
Paogoumang Singson scored the only goal for the Juggernauts. With this victory, NEUFC topped Group E with nine points from three matches, while Odisha FC ended their campaign with three points.
For this crucial match, NEUFC coach Juan Pedro Benali fielded a strong and experienced lineup as they aimed to secure a spot in the knockouts. On the other hand, Amit Rana's younger Odisha FC squad hoped to finish the tournament on a positive note.
Mirshad MK was in goal for the Highlanders, making him the third different goalkeeper to start in three matches. Jithin MS scored twice in quick succession, both within the first 20 minutes, putting Odisha FC on the back foot early.
For the first goal, the Kerala winger received a straightforward through ball over the top and calmly slotted it past the oncoming goalkeeper. Just a few minutes later, Odisha FC lost possession near their own penalty area, and Ajaraie passed the ball to an unmarked Jithin inside the box.
The winger attempted to set up his teammates for a goal, but Odisha FC captain Lalliansanga deflected the ball back to him. With the ball at his feet again, the forward easily finished past goalkeeper Niraj Kumar, scoring his second goal of the game.
Interestingly, Odisha FC had more possession in the first half than NEUFC, but they couldn't create any real chances to challenge the Highlanders' defense.
Meanwhile, NEUFC looked dangerous on the attack, with Jithin MS constantly finding space behind the defense.
Odisha FC started the second half with more energy, but it was NEUFC who scored again, sealing the win. Thoi Singh sent a low cross into the box, and Odisha's Tankadhar Bag accidentally deflected it into his own goal while trying to clear the ball.
Odisha FC had their best moment in the next ten minutes, scoring their only goal with a stunning long-range strike by center-back Paogoumang Singson.
However, this was the only highlight for Odisha FC, as they soon conceded a fourth goal. Moroccan striker Ajaraie set up his teammate Guillermo, who calmly scored past the goalkeeper.
NEUFC wrapped up their dominant performance with a fifth goal, scored by Thoi Singh after being set up by Mohammed Ali Bemmamer. This win secured their place in the quarterfinals for the second year in a row.
