Northeast United FC Advances to Durand Cup Quarterfinals

GUWAHATI: The NorthEast United Football Club (NEUFC) secured a comfortable 5-1 victory over Odisha FC, earning their spot in the quarterfinals of the '133rd Indian Oil Durand Cup.'

The match took place on Friday, August 16, at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Stadium in Kokrajhar, Assam.

Jithin MS scored twice, while Guillermo Fernandez and Thoi Singh each added a goal for NEUFC. An own goal by Odisha FC's Tankadhar Bag rounded off the scoreline.

Paogoumang Singson scored the only goal for the Juggernauts. With this victory, NEUFC topped Group E with nine points from three matches, while Odisha FC ended their campaign with three points.

For this crucial match, NEUFC coach Juan Pedro Benali fielded a strong and experienced lineup as they aimed to secure a spot in the knockouts. On the other hand, Amit Rana's younger Odisha FC squad hoped to finish the tournament on a positive note.