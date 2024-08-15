Kolkata Doctor Rape & Murder: Protest Turns Violent as 'Outsiders' Clash with 'Police’

KOLKATA: A fight broke out on the campus of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata during a midnight protest against the rape and murder of a female trainee doctor on Thursday morning.
The midnight protest was organized through social media, with people urging others to join peaceful silent demonstrations across the country for women's "freedom."
Unknown miscreants entered the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital shortly after midnight on Thursday and damaged parts of the facility where the body of a woman doctor was discovered last week, according to the police.
The incident occurred during midnight protests by women against the rape and murder of the doctor at the hospital last week. A group of people, pretending to be protestors, entered the hospital, damaged property, and threw stones at the police.
A trainee doctor at the hospital, Hasan Mushtaq, told reporters that they were supposed to leave for a protest march at 11 PM from the protest site. However, a group of people outside the campus, who were chanting the slogan "We want justice," weren't moving.
He added that the mob became angry and attempted to enter the campus. Suddenly, they began vandalizing the property. They instructed their female team to leave, and as they did, the mob broke through the barricade and entered. They had to flee to protect themselves.
Mushtaq said that the mob, coming from outside, created chaos while the students and doctors were protesting peacefully on the campus.
Meanwhile, doctors from various hospitals across India have announced an indefinite strike beginning on Monday in response to the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.
Resident doctors had already been protesting for the past three days and have now decided to stop all non-emergency duties.
This follows the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) announcing a nationwide stoppage of non-urgent medical services starting Monday.
