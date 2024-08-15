Kolkata Doctor Rape & Murder: Protest Turns Violent as 'Outsiders' Clash with 'Police’

KOLKATA: A fight broke out on the campus of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata during a midnight protest against the rape and murder of a female trainee doctor on Thursday morning.

The midnight protest was organized through social media, with people urging others to join peaceful silent demonstrations across the country for women's "freedom."

Unknown miscreants entered the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital shortly after midnight on Thursday and damaged parts of the facility where the body of a woman doctor was discovered last week, according to the police.