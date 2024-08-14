Guwahati: GMCH Students Stage Candlelight March, Protest Over Kolkata Doctor's Murder

GUWAHATI: Students and resident doctors of Gauhati Medical College in Assam held protests on Wednesday in response to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, West Bengal.

They also organized a candlelight march on Tuesday, calling for justice and better protection for healthcare workers across the country.

Doctors had previously used social media to raise concerns about their safety in hospitals after a post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

Her body, found in a semi-nude state inside a seminar hall on the third floor of the hospital’s emergency building, showed signs of severe assault.

The autopsy report, which was four pages long, revealed that she had bleeding from her private areas and multiple injuries on other parts of her body.

The autopsy report detailed that the victim had bleeding from both her eyes and mouth, as well as injuries to her face, belly, left leg, neck, right hand, ring finger, and lips. The report also noted bleeding from her private areas.

After the body of the second-year postgraduate student was discovered, protests erupted at the hospital, with doctors and nurses demanding action.

Kolkata police arrested Sanjoy Ray, who was stationed at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital police outpost and had access to all areas. He was apprehended based on CCTV footage showing him entering the building where the doctor was found murdered.

He admitted to the police that he had abused his mother, sister, and wife. His mother-in-law had previously reported him to the Kalighat Police Station for physically abusing his wife. The police also said he was addicted to pornography and had a reputation as a womanizer.