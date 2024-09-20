Kolkata Doctors Call Off Protest, To Resume Emergency Services From Saturday

KOLKATA: The junior doctors who are protesting against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata have decided to resume essential services in hospitals from September 21.
This comes after a stalemate which lasted for 41 days where the protesting medics were on strike to demand timely justice and severe punishment for the culprits in this gruesome act that has shaken the entire nation to its core.
Doctors will hold a rally from Swasthya Bhawan to CBI office today at 3 pm in order to urge the CBI to accelerate the investigative process of the Kolkata rape-murder case.
"We are calling off the protest from here and will do a rally till CBI office today at 3pm. CBI needs to expedite the case of murder and rape. We will get back to work on Saturday as there is a flood, and we need to help people. But there are dharna manchas at all our medical colleges where we will sit as well. We will start all our essential services from Saturday. Everything under essential services will be taken care of," the protesting doctor said.
The development comes in the wake of the doctors submitting a draft outlining the key points from their discussions with the West Bengal government to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Thursday.
They are now waiting for the response of the state government to their proposals.
Nabanna, the state secretariat, hosted the second round of meetings between the state public healthcare task force, led by Pant, and a delegation of 30 junior doctors.
The first round took place at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence on Monday.
The junior doctor's demands pertaining to the improvement of infrastructure at state-run hospitals has been accepted by the government.
It is worth mentioning that the state of West Bengal has been rocked by a massive wave of protests and unrest due to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor and subsequent allegations of rampant corruption at government healthcare facilities.