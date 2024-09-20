Kolkata Doctors Call Off Protest, To Resume Emergency Services From Saturday

KOLKATA: The junior doctors who are protesting against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata have decided to resume essential services in hospitals from September 21.

This comes after a stalemate which lasted for 41 days where the protesting medics were on strike to demand timely justice and severe punishment for the culprits in this gruesome act that has shaken the entire nation to its core.

Doctors will hold a rally from Swasthya Bhawan to CBI office today at 3 pm in order to urge the CBI to accelerate the investigative process of the Kolkata rape-murder case.