Tirupati: TDP Accuses Previous YSRCP Govt Of Using 'Beef Tallow, Animal Fat’ For Making Laddus

TIRUPATI: A massive row erupted after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous YSR Congress government led by his predecessor Jagan Mohan Reddy of using animal fat in consecrated sweets - 'Tirupati Prasadam' instead of 'Ghee' at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) claimed that lab reports of samples sent from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam show that the world renowned consecrated sweet Tirupati laddus contain “beef tallow, fish oil” and other substandard ingredients.

In another startling revelation, the purported lab report also claimed the presence of “lard” (relating to pig fat) in the samples.