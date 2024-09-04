Kolkata: Former RG Kar Medical College Principal Seeks Supreme Court Intervention Amid Allegations of Corruption and Scandal

KOLKATA: Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of Kolkata’s renowned RG Kar Medical College, has taken his battle to the Supreme Court, seeking relief from a Calcutta High Court decision that ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into alleged financial irregularities during his tenure. The case is scheduled for a hearing on September 6, where a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will preside over the matter.

Ghosh’s appeal comes at a time when he finds himself embroiled in a swirling vortex of controversy, as the CBI investigation also connects him to the recent and horrifying death of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at the medical college. The trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the institution’s seminar hall, casting a long shadow over the entire college administration.

The scandal escalated earlier this week when a Kolkata court remanded Ghosh, along with three others, to CBI custody for eight days. This decision followed the CBI's plea for a 10-day remand, citing the need to dismantle what they described as a "large nexus" of corruption at the college. The investigating agency has underscored the complexity of the case, suggesting that Ghosh’s financial dealings were part of a broader conspiracy that necessitates further probing.

“We have just arrested four people. There is a large nexus that needs to be exposed, and hence we are asking for their interrogation. We need their custody to unearth the entire nexus,” the CBI argued before the Alipore Judges Court, justifying their request for extended custody.

Ghosh’s arrest on Monday night has been marred by violence, as reports emerged that he was assaulted while being presented in court on Tuesday. This incident has only added to the tension surrounding the case, with the former principal now facing multiple charges under the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy and cheating, alongside violations of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

As the investigation deepens, the state health department has acted swiftly, issuing an order on Tuesday to suspend Ghosh from his duties under the West Bengal Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1971. The order, effective immediately, underscores the seriousness of the charges against him and reflects the growing pressure on the authorities to act decisively in the face of these grave allegations.

With the upcoming Supreme Court hearing, all eyes are now on how this high-stakes legal battle will unfold, as Ghosh’s plea for reprieve clashes with the ongoing quest for justice and accountability.