Assam Rifles, Manipur Police recovers arms and ammunition in multiple districts

Imphal: In a series of successful operations, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Manipur Police and other security forces, have made significant recoveries of weapons and warlike stores across multiple districts of Manipur. The joint operations involved use of explosive detection dogs, metal detectors and other state of the art equipment, a press statement said.

On 28 August 2024, acting on specific intelligence about the presence of arms and ammunition in the Sekmaijin area of Kakching District, a joint team comprising Assam Rifles, Manipur Police launched a search operation. The extensive search led to the recovery of one Sten Mk V rifle, two 12 bore single-barrel rifles, two 9mm pistols, nine hand grenades and war like stores.

In the same week, an intelligence based joint operation on August 30, in Kangpokpi district, launched by Assam Rifles with Manipur Police in general area Changsang near Sagolmang and Ekau Mullam near Saikul resulted in recovery of one Soviet rifle, one local made rifle, a bolt action rifle, one 0.22 pistol, one improvised mortar, six Pompis and war like stores, the press statement added.

Similarly based on credible intelligence of presence of arms and ammunition operations in the Manipur R Corridor, Molnom-Senam Hills, and Saivom Hills, spanning the districts of Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, and Chandel multiple joint operations were launched on September 1, 2024 resulting in the recovery of one 51mm mortar, one Rif MA-3 Mk-II, one AK-47, two Lathodes gun, one .303 rifle, and six 9mm pistols, seven single-barrel 12 bore guns, two 0.22 rifles, twelve single-barrel 12 bore guns, eleven Pompi guns, 49 Improvised Explosive Devices, grenades, tear gas shells, ammunition and war like stores.

The joint operations have resulted in recovery of over 50 weapons. All the recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police.

