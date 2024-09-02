Kolkata: Former RG Kar Principal Arrested by CBI Amid Scandals of Financial Misconduct and Trainee's Tragic Death

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, Dr. Sandip Ghosh, on Monday. His arrest has marked a significant development in an ongoing probe that has rocked one of Kolkata's most respected medical institutions.

Dr. Ghosh initially went down because of allegations of financial misconduct during his tenure, but it was the horrific rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor on August 9 that brought this case into the national limelight. The incident occurred in a seminar hall within the hospital that sent shockwaves across the medical fraternity and created countrywide outrage. Immediately after the incident, one civic volunteer named Sanjay Roy was arrested, but since then, the investigation of the background of the crime has been unfolding.

After reported financial discrepancies by the former deputy superintendent, Dr. Akhtar Ali, the probe has now turned to cover the tragic death of the young doctor. Dr. Ghosh was called to the CBI's Salt Lake office every day for 15 days for questioning. The decision to take Dr. Ghosh into custody was taken by the anti-corruption wing of the CBI, headquartered at Nizam Palace in Kolkata, based on very strong evidence of his complicity with regard to both the financial and criminal angles of the case.

The charges against Dr. Ghosh are very serious. Complaints of mismanagement under his tenure had been milling around for quite a long time, especially with Dr. Ali filing more than one complaint pointing out these lacunae. These charges were sufficient to anger the IMA, which suspended the membership of Dr. Ghosh. From being one of the powerful men, the vice principal of the IMA's Calcutta branch, the future of Dr. Ghosh turned bleak as the disciplinary committee headed by National President Dr. RV Asokan moved with alacrity and unanimously suspended him.

The West Bengal government had already intervened by placing Dr. Ghosh on leave soon after the trainee doctor's murder came to light. Coupled with this, the rigorous investigation by CBI has only deepened the crisis relating to RG Kar Medical College.