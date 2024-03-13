Kolkata: Kolkata US Consulate Drives Youth Empowerment in Roing Through Community Project

KOLKATA: In an effort to empower youth leaders in Kolkata and Roing to voice their opinions and advocate for marginalized communities, the US. The Consulate General in Kolkata launched the "Community Youth Hub" project in the year 2023 with the active participation of a total of 15 youth from Roing in Arunachal Pradesh. The project rightly focused on equipping participants with photography and video production/editing skills with the goal of producing social media content on relevant issues facing today generation of youth. Content filteration and content regulatory issues are a primary concern that has diluted the virtual world blurring the gap between reality and virtual reality that impacts communication.

Additionally, this program focused on leadership and advocacy in the community, with various participants who had developed action plans to guide future teams at local youth institutions With the duration of this project, the participants were able to get engaged in discussions on civic and democratic issues in a series of physical and virtual workshops, as well as training on film-making, social media content generation and leadership of the knowledge gained through the constant dissemination of information and sharing of new insights and ideas by experts.

The teams successfully used their new skills to produce short documentary films on community concerns such as climate change, rumours or misinformation, gender-based violence, substance abuse, and preservation of cultural heritage and other such issues, these films were in various places to raise awareness and mobilize support to address these difficult prevailing issues of the current times.

The Community Youth Hub aims to act as a focal point for youth communities in the region, encouraging collaboration and collaboration to affect positive change. Through such inspiring initiatives, Kolkata U.S. Consultate thus continues to strive to empower and elevate marginalized voices, creating a more inclusive and participatory society.