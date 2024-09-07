Kolkata Outrage: Youth Dies at RG Kar Hospital Amidst Doctor's Rape Case Scandal

KOLKATA: A 28-year-old resident, Bikram Bhattacharjee of Konnagar in West Bengal succumbed to his injuries at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

His death has aroused widespread outrage as it came a day after the state health department had to shut the help desks at all five medical colleges in Kolkata in the face of protests by a section of doctors. Bikram was admitted to RG Kar Medical College, where he allegedly was not treated before he died.

Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh quoted media reports on social media to say that Bikram Bhattacharjee did not get proper treatment. However, the hospital has denied the accusations.

Though the family of Bikram Bhattacharjee hasn't officially complained to the hospital or police, sources from Lalbazar police told The Times of India that they have recorded a general diary entry about the case.

Junior doctors said the help desks were creating a wrong impression among people that hospitals were not providing health services because junior doctors were on strike. Local reports said the victim was first taken to a hospital in Serampore before being moved to RG Kar Medical College.

There are allegations that he was left unattended for many hours, and he was not properly admitted. Relatives said they were told no doctors were available and the patient needed to be transferred; due to severe bleeding, the victim lost consciousness and eventually died.

A hospital official said, "The patient was immediately attended to by the emergency medical officers supported by senior staff from the departments of surgery and orthopaedic." The official said though the patient received an immediate treatment, his injuries left him hemodynamically unstable, and the doctors were unable to save him.