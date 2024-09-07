Mizoram: Eight People Nabbed in Aizawl with Heroin & Marijuana

AIZAWL: At least eight were arrested in Aizawl for possessing heroin and ganja (cannabis) in three different operations. This includes two from Assam and one from Manipur.

According to the official of Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department, Peter Zohmingthanga, excise officials and Assam Rifles personnel conducted a joint operation in the Falkland area of Aizawl on Thursday night where they seized 220 grams of heroin from four individuals.

Two of the four suspects are from Assam's Cachar district, while one is from Manipur's Pherzawl district and another from Aizawl, he said.

On Thursday, excise department officials and volunteers of the Young Mizo Association also seized 105 kilograms of ganja in two separate operations in Aizawl. Four people, all from Mizoram, were arrested in connection with the seizure of ganja.

He said the ganja was smuggled from Meghalaya and Tripura.

Peter said that among youngsters, ganja consumption is on the rise these days.

All the eight accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. They were produced before the judge of special court for ND&PS cases on Thursday and Friday.

Earlier, police seized 2.55 kg of heroin and 5.74 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 1.51 crore from the Zokhawthar area in Mizoram's Champhai district.

Police also arrested two persons in connection with the case.

IGP Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said, on the intervening night of September 2, Zokhawthar Police Station team while conducting random checking at the outskirts of New Hruaikawn Village, stopped one vehicle bearing registration number MZ-01AA-3824 plying from Bulfekzawl towards Champhai on suspicious ground.

The police said the senior police official further added that two persons were apprehended who were identified as David Rosangliana (30 years) and Lawmsangzuala (27 years).

Case No. 80/24 dated 03.09.2024 u/s 21(c)/22(c)/25/29 ND&PS Act, Zokhawthar Police Station, for further legal action and investigation on backward and forward linkages.