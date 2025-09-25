Kolkata rain fury: Many areas remain waterlogged as city struggles to cope

Kolkata: Several areas in Kolkata continued to remain waterlogged on Wednesday, more than 24 hours after record rainfall. The capital city was struggling to return to normalcy after torrential rain left 10 people dead.

City Mayor Firhad Hakim had said on Tuesday that it would take at least 14 hours for the situation to become normal. However, several streets continued to be submerged in water. The water level has decreased significantly, and it has receded from the city’s major thoroughfares.

According to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), additional pumps were installed in various places in the city to drain out the water. As a result, the situation on the main roads of the city has improved a lot. However, the misery continues in the lanes and by lanes.

Water is accumulated in College Street, Thanthania, Raja Rammohan Sarani, Keshab Sen Street, Anand Palit Road, Ballygunge Outpost, VIP Bazar, New Garia Housing, and Tagore Park.

Ballygunge Outpost is still knee-deep in water. Apart from this, water is still present in parts of Rashbehari Avenue, Palm Avenue, Rabindra Sadan area, Patuli, Garia, New Garia, Santoshpur Avenue, a part of Park Circus, the alleys inside Topsia, Bospukur Talbagan area, Amherst Street, a part of Nagerbazar, Boubazar, Mahatma Gandhi Road, a part of Metiaburj, a part of Barisha, Sarsuna and Joka. The Kankurgachi underpass continues to be submerged.

Meanwhile, water has not completely receded in Minto Park, Camac Street, adjacent to AJC Bose Road, and has accumulated near Gariahat Road ITI.

Sources in KMC said it has become a challenge for the civic body to quickly relieve Kolkata from the waterlogging situation during Durga Puja.

“It is possible to clear the roads by today, provided no more rain takes place. If it rains heavily again, then the situation will get worse,” said a KMC official. (IANS)

