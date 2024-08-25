Kolkata Rape Murder Case: CBI Conducts Polygraph Test on Sanjay Roy

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) successfully conducted the polygraph test of Sanjay Roy on Sunday. He is the key accused in the rape and murder of the 2nd Year PG doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

According to reports, the polygraph test was scheduled to take place on Saturday itself. However due to a technical issue, the same for Sanjay Roy had to be conducted on Sunday. A day earlier, the officials from CBI successfully conducted the same test on the former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh. Five other persons including four doctors who were last seen with the victim also faced the same test.

"The polygraph tests are being conducted on Ghosh and five others, including interns, doctors, and a person connected to Roy. Technical glitches prevented civic volunteer Roy's test from being conducted as scheduled. We will soon decide when to carry out the test," an officer with the CBI had mentioned earlier.

Officials also mentioned that the time factor as well as the limited number of available devices for the polygraph test has been a cause for delay in the test of all the accused persons. The Central Bureau of Investigation interrogated over 15 people, including 10 police officers and civic volunteers on Saturday. These interrogations are part of their ongoing probe into the brutal rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor.

CBI has also registered a case of alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College. The case, initially investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the West Bengal government, was transferred to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court. The High Court's decision to transfer the investigation was based on a plea by former Deputy Superintendent of RG Kar Medical College, Akhtar Ali, who alleged financial misconduct during Ghosh’s tenure as principal. The High Court has directed the CBI to submit a progress report within three weeks.