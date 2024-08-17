Kolkata Rape & Murder: IMA Outlines 5 Demands as Nationwide Strike Begins

•The IMA is calling for a new law–by legitimizing the 2023 amendments on the 1897 Epidemic Diseases Act under the 2019 Hospital Protection Bill. It will bring protection to 25 states apart from the ones believing an ordinance of a temporary nature like the one during Covid-19 will suffice.

• The body, however, also mooted a full-fledged and prompt investigation of the crime, justice to the victim, and apt punishment to those who vandalized RG Kar hospital on August 14.

•The doctors' body opined that the hospitals should have security as strict as the airports, starting from making the hospitals safe zones. They further suggested having the addition of CCTV cameras and security personnel as part of the plan.

• The association sought a suitable and respectable compensation for the victim's family, appropriate in manner and magnitude to the atrocities meted out on them.