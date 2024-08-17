Assam Police Appeals for Public Help in Solving ULFA-I Bomb Threat Case

GUWAHATI: Assam police have sought public cooperation in their investigation over the laying of bomb-like devices in various parts of the state.
The device was allegedly laid by the anti-talk faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-Independent). The militant outfit has claimed responsibility by admitting that it had laid the devices to protest the recent Independence Day celebrations.
Assam Police posted on the social media platform X asking everyone to come up with reliable information regarding those involved in making, transporting, or planting these devices.
They have announced a prize of Rs. 5 lakh for any valid inputs and promised that the identities of informers shall be kept confidential.
Assam Director General of Police GP Singh said four cases regarding the incidents have been registered in Guwahati.
A Special Investigation Team is being constituted to handle the probe, and the Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, will lead the SIT's operations, he added.
He also informed me that similar teams are being constituted in other districts, and, he said, the case would be solved very soon.
DGP Singh said that the police are committed to maintaining peace in the state and announced that a special team will be sent to Upper Assam for operational review.
Singh said that the Assam Police had cracked all major cases in the recent past and added that they would leave no stone unturned in tracking down those engaged in these activities. He assured that they would do everything for maintaining peace in Assam and would not miss anything in their pursuit.
The anti-talk faction of ULFA had earlier claimed it planted bombs at 24 spots across Assam to protest Indian Independence Day. Later, the agitation was called off for "technical reasons" and the location of the bombs was given to defuse it.
Following the statement, Assam Police did an extensive search across the state where at least in Guwahati, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Nalbari, and Nagaon suspicious devices were found.
Bomb Disposal Squad defused the devices safely, and forensic and chemical tests are being conducted with the materials.
He said that the items found did not have ignition devices, though some circuits and batteries were present. Investigation is on, and the police is asking the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities.
