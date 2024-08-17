Assam Police Appeals for Public Help in Solving ULFA-I Bomb Threat Case

GUWAHATI: Assam police have sought public cooperation in their investigation over the laying of bomb-like devices in various parts of the state.

The device was allegedly laid by the anti-talk faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-Independent). The militant outfit has claimed responsibility by admitting that it had laid the devices to protest the recent Independence Day celebrations.

Assam Police posted on the social media platform X asking everyone to come up with reliable information regarding those involved in making, transporting, or planting these devices.

They have announced a prize of Rs. 5 lakh for any valid inputs and promised that the identities of informers shall be kept confidential.