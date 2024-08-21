Kolkata: Scandal Rocks RG Kar Medical College: Former Principal Accused of Selling Dead Bodies

KOLKATA: Akhtar Ali, the former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College, has made serious allegations against Sandip Ghosh, the colleges ex-principal. Ais accusations involving the unauthorized sale of bodies and involvement in a biomedical waste trafficking ring have caused a stir in the medical community sparking calls for an investigation.

Ali, who worked at RG Kar Medical College until 2023, spoke to the media about Ghosh's alleged misconduct. He claimed that Ghosh was deeply involved in the sale of unclaimed corpses suggesting a connection to a larger scheme involving the trafficking of biomedical waste across the Bangladesh border. Ali stated, Sandip Ghosh was involved in activities, such as the trafficking of bodies and biomedical waste. He added that this waste was sold to individuals linked to Ghoshs security team before being transported across the border.

The situation becomes more complex with the involvement of Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer linked to a recent high profile case of rape and murder. Ali alleges that Roy was part of Ghoshs security team which adds to the former principals troubles. Ali revealed that he had notified the states vigilance commission about these alleged wrongdoings and was also a member of the inquiry committee that looked into Ghosh's actions.

Although the committee found Ghosh guilty no disciplinary action was taken against him. Instead Ali and his fellow committee members were quickly reassigned from their positions right after submitting their report. Ali expressed his regret saying, "On the day I submitted the report I along with the other committee members were transferred. I did everything I could to protect the students from this man, but I fell short."

The accusations against Ghosh go beyond trafficking; Ali has also charged him with accepting bribes from students in exchange for grades. He alleged that some students were purposely failed to extract money from them. Additionally he claimed that Ghosh received a commission of 20% on all hospital contracts, awarding bids solely to two close associates, Suman Hazra and Biplab Singha, who reportedly oversaw a network of twelve companies.

Ghosh's career has been marred by controversy resigning under pressure after the murder of a trainee doctor only to be controversially reinstated at Calcutta Medical College shortly afterwards. The Calcutta High Court has intervened placing Ghosh on leave while questioning the state governments decision to reappoint him. In light of the mounting scrutiny the Mamata Banerjee government has initiated an investigation, into irregularities at RG Kar Medical College examining transactions going back to January 2021.