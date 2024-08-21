Manipur: Women Lead Protest in Twilang, Urging Reinstatement of Assam Rifles Post Amid Security Fears

IMPHAL: In a show of solidarity hundreds of Kuki Zo women from villages near Twilang Kangpokpi took to the streets on August 21 to protest against the recent removal of the Assam Rifles (AR) post in Banglabung Gelnal village. Driven by concerns for their safety the demonstrators chanted slogans demanding the immediate reinstatement of the Assam Rifles post, which they believe is essential for maintaining peace in the area.

The atmosphere was charged as women of ages some holding signs gathered from across the region to voice their opinions. Their grievances were documented in a memorandum addressed to the Post Commander of the 22 Assam Rifles with a request to forward it to the Commanding Officer. The memorandum emphasized the need for authorities to reconsider the decision to remove the AR post underscoring the crucial role the Assam Rifles have played in ensuring security and stability amid ongoing communal tensions in Manipur.

The Kuki Inpi Twilang Lhang, representing the Kuki Zo community, emphasized in a memorandum the significant role played by the Assam Rifles since the outbreak of violence in the state. The security force has been crucial in safely evacuating over 60,000 Kuki Zo civilians from the Imphal Valley and assisting in the relocation of tens of thousands of Meitei civilians from Kuki Zo areas. The community commended the Assam Rifles for their approach, highlighting that their presence has been vital in maintaining peace in the region.

The protest also addressed concerns regarding demands from Meitei civil society groups, particularly the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), which has been pushing for the replacement of the Assam Rifles with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The Kuki Zo community fears that such a change could further destabilize the already tense region and potentially lead to renewed violence. The memorandum argued that replacing the Assam Rifles would erode trust, in both the state and central governments posing a threat to the regions fragile peace.

As the protest came to an end the demonstrators expressed their heartfelt request for the Assam Rifles to stay in all Kuki Zo regions. The community pledged to work hand in hand with the forces to maintain peace in the area. Enock Kipgen, the President of KSO Twilang Lhang echoed these feelings emphasizing the importance of ongoing security measures to safeguard the community.