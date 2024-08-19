Kolkata: Shocking Autopsy Report Reveals Brutality in Kolkata Hospital Rape and Murder Case

KOLKATA: In harrowing revelation post-mortem report of trainee doctor found dead at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has uncovered disturbing evidence of extreme violence and sexual assault. Victim, whose identity has not been disclosed suffered from severe genital injuries inflicted by "perverted sexuality" and "genital torture," according to four-page autopsy report.

Report details brutal nature of crime. It describes a deep wound in victim’s genital area indicative of significant and cruel violence. Young woman was subjected to suffocation after being throttled Her thyroid cartilage broken from strangulation. Body was discovered in seminar hall of hospital on morning of August 9, following night shift.

Between 3 am and 5 am victim experienced horrific injuries including trauma to her belly, lips fingers and left leg. Mouth was covered and head forcefully pushed against wall or floor to stifle any cries for help. Report also notes that she was bleeding from eyes, mouth and genitalia.

Sanjoy Roy civic volunteer and trained boxer stationed at hospital’s police outpost, has been arrested in connection with crime. According to police Roy, known for disturbing preference for violent pornography is also four-time married man with history of womanizing. After allegedly committing crime, he reportedly returned to barracks. He slept for several hours and then attempted to clean his clothes to remove traces of crime. However forensic evidence linking him to scene includes bloodstains found on his shoe and his Bluetooth headset left at crime site.

Roy's mother has publicly defended him, claiming he is being framed. Nonetheless evidence against him is compelling. Police have charged Roy based on this evidence. He remains in custody.

In swift judicial response, Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of case. It is scheduled to hear it on August 20. Court’s intervention underscores gravity of situation and pressing need for justice for victim.

The tragic death of young doctor has sent shockwaves through medical community and beyond. It raises urgent questions about safety and security within institutions meant to uphold these very values.