New Delhi: Modi’s Historic European Tour; Poland and Ukraine on the Agenda

NEW DELHI: In a move that underscores renewed focus on Eastern Europe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Poland on August 21 and 22. Then he will go to Ukraine on August 23. This visit has been confirmed by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), signaling monumental step in region’s diplomatic landscape.

Tanmaya Lal Secretary (West) at MEA, highlighted historical importance of these visits during press briefing. Modi’s journey to Poland will be first by Indian Prime Minister in 45 years. This visit is particularly noteworthy as it coincides with 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between two nations. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has extended invitation marking significant milestone in ongoing dialogue between India and Poland.

The significance of Modi’s visit to Ukraine is equally monumental. Scheduled for August 23 this will be first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine in over 30 years. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended invitation. This reflects deepening ties between India and Ukraine. This visit aims to build upon recent high-level interactions. It also seeks to reinforce bilateral relationship.

Modi’s diplomatic tour follows a series of recent engagements. This includes a meeting with Zelenskyy during G7 Summit in Italy. It also includes a visit to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. The MEA reiterated India’s steadfast position on ongoing Ukraine conflict. It emphasized that diplomacy and dialogue are crucial to resolving issue.

“India has consistently maintained that resolution of conflict between Russia and Ukraine should come through dialogue and negotiation,” Lal stated. “We believe that lasting peace can only be achieved through solutions acceptable to both parties involved.”

India has actively engaged with all stakeholders in conflict. It is committed to supporting efforts to find peaceful resolution. “Prime Minister Modi’s conversations with both Russian and Ukrainian leaders demonstrate our commitment to this process” Lal added. “While we continue to support diplomatic efforts, it is important not to prejudge outcomes of these discussions.”

Modi’s European tour represents pivotal moment in India’s diplomatic history. It highlights country’s growing role on global stage. Also it showcases commitment to fostering peace and stability in regions of geopolitical significance.