Kollam To Make Judicial History With India’s First 24/7 Digital Court

KOLLAM: The first 24-hour online court in India will be launched today in Kollam, Kerala, marking the beginning of a revolutionary chapter in the nation's legal system. This historic project will provide unbroken access to justice by allowing litigants to file and settle cases digitally, doing away with the necessity for in-person hearings, paperwork, and court trips.

In order to expedite judicial proceedings and resolve persistent case backlogs, the online court will initially handle cases pertaining to cheque dishonour under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Operating across three Judicial First Class Courts and the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Kollam, the platform will offer seamless digital case management, from filing to resolution.