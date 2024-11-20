Kollam To Make Judicial History With India’s First 24/7 Digital Court

KOLLAM: The first 24-hour online court in India will be launched today in Kollam, Kerala, marking the beginning of a revolutionary chapter in the nation's legal system. This historic project will provide unbroken access to justice by allowing litigants to file and settle cases digitally, doing away with the necessity for in-person hearings, paperwork, and court trips.
In order to expedite judicial proceedings and resolve persistent case backlogs, the online court will initially handle cases pertaining to cheque dishonour under the Negotiable Instruments Act.
Operating across three Judicial First Class Courts and the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Kollam, the platform will offer seamless digital case management, from filing to resolution.
A dedicated online portal will allow litigants to submit documents and initiate cases electronically, introducing a paperless process that can be accessed at any time.
For people who are hindered by job schedules, geographic limitations, or other personal difficulties, this flexibility is extremely helpful. Lawyers and litigants will also have the convenience of attending hearings and presenting evidence virtually, further simplifying the traditional courtroom experience.
The online filing of bail petitions, the electronic delivery of summonses to police stations, and safe electronic payment methods for court costs are some of the major improvements. Additionally, the system will offer real-time updates, guaranteeing that all parties are aware of the status of the case and continuing procedures.
The platform boosts efficiency, removes logistical obstacles, and makes the legal system more transparent by running around-the-clock. By making the legal system more accessible and inclusive, the program represents a major modernization endeavor.
According to experts, Kollam's online court might serve as a model for a national rollout, creating the foundation for a judicial system that is enabled by technology. The project aims to bring in a new age for India's justice delivery system by combining technology and legal services, promising quicker resolutions, less complexity, and increased accountability.
