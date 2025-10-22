Kozhikode Unrest: Violent Protests Erupt Over Waste Facility

Kozhikode: A violent confrontation broke out on Tuesday during a protest against a waste processing facility by a factory at Thamarassery in Kerala’s Kozhikode, resulting in multiple injuries and property damage. Protesters reportedly set fire inside the premises of the factory, escalating tensions in the area. Trouble began when lorries that came with the waste tried to enter the factory.

The locals were stern that they will not allow it to enter and the police tried to chase away the locals and trouble began.

The clash involved local residents and law enforcement personnel, including several officers from the Kozhikode Rural Police, who sustained injuries while trying to control the situation.

The Thamarassery Station House Officer and other officials were also reportedly hurt during the unrest. Eyewitnesses said the protest began peacefully but turned violent after protesters allegedly began pelting stones. In response, the police deployed tear gas and conducted a cane charge to disperse the enraged mob. Injured individuals were immediately taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Authorities said that the conflict was sparked by local residents’ long-standing grievances regarding the waste processing operations at the facility. The protest turned uncontrollable when some protesters resorted to vandalism, prompting necessary action by law enforcement officials.

The incident has created a tense atmosphere in Thamarassery, with police maintaining a strong presence to prevent further clashes. The Fresh Cut factory has also suffered damage due to the fire, though the extent of the losses is yet to be fully assessed.

Local officials have called for calm and urged residents to register complaints through proper channels rather than resorting to violence. Investigations are underway to identify those responsible for the arson and stone-pelting incidents.

The protest reflects growing public frustration over waste management operations in the area as for long the need for dialogue between authorities, factory management, and local communities to prevent further unrest has not yielded positive results. The protests have been going on since the factory started operations since 2019. (IANS)

