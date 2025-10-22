BJP Slams AAP: Punjab's Role in Delhi's Post-Diwali Smog

New Delhi: As a blanket of mild haze engulfed Delhi a day after Diwali, the BJP on Tuesday lashed out at the AAP government in Punjab for its alleged failure to check farm fires that are adding to the national capital’s air quality woes. Amit Malviya, in charge of the BJP’s National Information and Technology Department, said in a post on X, “Unless Arvind Kejriwal – ruled Punjab stops burning stubble, Delhi and NCR will continue to choke. Stop blaming Deepawali for the sins of the Aam Aadmi Party — it’s their smoke, not the festival’s lamps or firecrackers, that darkens Delhi’s skies. Their dark shadow still looms large over the Capital.” The BJP leader said, “Unless Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP is defeated in Punjab and farmers are incentivised to relook at their cropping patterns, Delhi-NCR will continue to choke every winter.” “It’s not that the farmers don’t want to learn anew — it’s that Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal don’t want to help them with new knowledge and techniques,” he said, adding, “Stop blaming Deepawali and firecrackers”. (IANS)

