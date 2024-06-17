KT Rama Rao (KTR) writes open letter to NDA government on NEET exam fiasco

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has criticized the handling of the NEET exam, stating that the confusion surrounding the examination has dashed the hopes of students and parents who dream of seeing their children become doctors.

KTR condemned the central government for its inaction despite reports that NEET question papers were being sold in Bihar for up to Rs 30 lakhs each, with several arrests already made. He accused the central government of neglecting its responsibility and adopting a lackadaisical attitude towards the NEET entrance exam from the outset.

KTR pointed out that despite numerous allegations and suspicions surrounding the prestigious NEET exam, the Modi government has not yet responded, which he found unacceptable. He questioned why the Prime Minister, who frequently holds discussions with students about exams, has remained silent on the critical issue of NEET. (ANI)

