Arunodoi Senior Secondary School Hosts Career Counselling Workshop and Felicitates JEE, NEET Qualifiers in Udalguri district

TANGLA: A day-long career counselling workshop specifically aimed at equipping students with various perspective of selecting one’s career in various fields including Data Science, Aeronautical Engineering, Medical and Para-medical courses among others along with honing one’s soft skills was held at Arunodoi Senior Secondary School in Tangla town of Udalguri district on Saturday.

The event also witnessed felicitation of JEE and NEET qualified students of the institute. Among them Pransanjit Rabha, Gautami Khaklary, Thulunga Hainary qualified for NEET while Purbajyoti Kachari, Anuradha Boro, Asish Boro and Ishan Baruah qualified for JEE (Mains) and Tinteous Ramchiary qualified for JEE (Advance) while Aditya Kumar Paul and Dwrwmsa Boro qualified for both JEE and NEET. The counselling session was inaugurated by Principal of the institute, Dr. Pranab Jyoti Das which was graced as resource person by Kangkan Bordalai. Delivering his key-note speech he urged students to dream high, set goals and march ahead with dedication. He observed that students should know their strong points to develop skills and hone them to be successful. He further asserted that students must keep themselves motivated and always have secondary career options. He also gave a brief overview on the sectors which are rapidly growing industries in the country.

