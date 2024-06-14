Kuwait Building Fire: Aircraft Carrying Remains Of 45 Indians Lands In Kerala

KOCHI: An aircraft of the Indian Air Force deployed to carry the mortal remains of the 45 Indians who tragically lost their lives in the Kuwait building fire incident, took off for Kerala in the wee hours of Friday.
The IAF plane touched down at the Cochin International Airport at around 10.30 am on Friday, June 14.
Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm the take-off of the aircraft, where he was also onboard.
Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also arrived at the Cochin International Airport soon after the aircraft landed.
It may be noted that around 35 ambulances and nearly an equal number of police vehicles lined up outside the import cargo terminal of the Kochi International Airport, as families waited to receive the mortal remains of those killed in the Kuwait fire tragedy.
At least 40 Indian nationals were killed and many others injured in a devastating fire on Wednesday in a building in the southern Mangaf district of Kuwait, which housed Indian workers.
The fire started early Wednesday morning, apparently in a kitchen on a lower floor, and quickly spread throughout the building, trapping many people inside.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed shock over the incident and said that the Indian ambassador had gone to the site.
The Indian ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, visited the site in Mangaf to understand the situation. He also went to Al-Adan hospital, where over 30 injured Indian workers from the fire incident had been admitted.
Kuwait's Interior Minister, Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah, instructed the police to arrest the building owner, janitor, and the company owner responsible for the workers, as reported by the Kuwait Times.
A senior police commander told state TV that the building where the fire broke out was used as accommodation for workers, with a significant number of workers present.
While dozens were rescued, there were unfortunately many fatalities due to smoke inhalation from the fire.
