Kuwait Building Fire: Aircraft Carrying Remains Of 45 Indians Lands In Kerala

KOCHI: An aircraft of the Indian Air Force deployed to carry the mortal remains of the 45 Indians who tragically lost their lives in the Kuwait building fire incident, took off for Kerala in the wee hours of Friday.

The IAF plane touched down at the Cochin International Airport at around 10.30 am on Friday, June 14.

Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm the take-off of the aircraft, where he was also onboard.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also arrived at the Cochin International Airport soon after the aircraft landed.