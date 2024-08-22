Ladakh: School Bus Plunges into Gorge, Claims Seven Lives

LEH: In a tragic accident in the picturesque yet dangerous landscape of Leh in Ladakh, a private bus was ferrying school staff members to a marriage function when it skidded off the road and fell into a 200-meter deep gorge on Thursday. The incident took place near the Durbuk area, about 5 kilometers from the town, and at least seven passengers are now reported dead. The bus was en route from Leh to Eastern Ladakh, when the driver lost his control and it fell down into the deep gorge with all 27 passengers.

Such sad information was confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Leh Santosh Sukhadeve: "Six passengers dead and 22 others are injured in this unfortunate incident. The injured have been shifted to the District Hospital SNM in Leh, with several reported critical."

Seventeen women, three children were inside the bus and along with them were other staff members of the school who were heading to join the wedding celebration when everything went off into tragedy. Immediately a cry for help was sent, the Indian Army personnel who were camping close by were the first to reach the disaster scene.

Displaying exemplary efficiency along with compassion, the soldiers rushed to the site and immediately started the rescue operation. It was prompt intervention by the army that saved precious lives. The soldiers managed to evacuate all 27 passengers from under the debris. The injured were first brought to the Military Hospital and Primary Health Centre at Tangste for initial treatment.

Realizing the gravity of the situation, the Indian Army pressed its aviation services into action in no time. A total of 14 sorties were launched by using the Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Cheetal Helicopters to bring out the most critically injured personnel to the command hospital at Leh. The speed followed in aerial evacuation ensured that the casualties would get medical attention on time, which virtually improved their chances of surviving.

Out of the injured passengers, 20 were referred to the Sonam Norbu Memorial (SNM) Hospital, Leh, for specialized treatment. One seriously injured passenger, with a major injury to the spine, was held up by the Military Hospital at Leh for detailed examination and an MRI.