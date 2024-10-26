Ladakh Standoff: India-China Border Disengagement to Wrap Up by October 29

GUWAHATI: Following a major agreement between India and China, the two countries have commenced to disengage troops from two flashpoints in eastern Ladakh: Demchok and Depsang Plains. This will be completed by October 28-29.

So far, the agreement has remained restricted to only these two areas and the discussions are on for other areas, sources said quoted by news agency PTI.

As reports say, patrolling in these locations will start as soon as the disengagement process is over, which started two days ago. Once the process was over, troops on both sides would shift positions and remove the temporary structures.

India said that on October 21 it had reached an agreement with China over patrolling along the LAC, one of the most significant moves toward ending the military standoff, which began more than four years ago after skirmishes killed people in Galwan in June 2020.

Patrolling status and areas would revert to their pre-2020 April status after the disengagement process was complete, said an official, as reported by PTI. Armed patrolling would resume said the official, and "all sheds and tents on both sides will be dismounted".

This is an outcome of the pact between both countries regarding an agreement on troop disengagement and patrolling along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, which marks a breakthrough in bringing an end to the protracted standoff.

Army sources said that such an agreement was first achieved at the diplomatic level, and then followed by the military-level talks. The details of the agreement were finalized during the Corps Commander-level talks, which were "signed on Monday."

Indian troops have started withdrawing their weapons and ammunition from these places under the agreement. It is not known whether there would be a symbolic gesture to complete disengagement at these two tension points since the major issues remain unsolved at those places.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on patrolling and disengagement along the LAC in eastern Ladakh during their meeting at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.