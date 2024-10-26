Assam: Shashi Phukan, Founding Editor of Bismoi, Passes Away at 78

GUWAHATI: The Assam literary and entertainment fraternity woke up to the tragic loss of Shashi Phukan, founder and editor of the monthly magazine Bismoi, which was widely read among all Assamese families across the globe.

The passing away of the veteran journalist on Friday night, aged 78 years, at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, after a two-month stay, sent shock waves to everyone.

He was first admitted to Hayat Hospital as he had fallen at his home and sustained a head injury. He was shifted to GMCH as instructed by the Chief Minister of Assam. There are reports that Phukan suffered two strokes in the evening before he died, which quickly deteriorated his health condition. He passed away at about 10:30 PM. He has left behind a legacy that has impacted Assamese literature and culture significantly.

In his battle with health issues, Phukan had also battled the COVID-19 pandemic when he tested positive for the virus. More recently, he developed a chest infection that led to extended hospitalization. His ability to hold up in such difficult times is a testament to his commitment to his work and community.

Published first in the stalls in 1968, Bismoi has had years of popularity as source material for Assamese viewers seeking entertainment and literary interest. Published by Bismoi Prakash from Guwahati, several outstanding Assamese writers have benefited under its cover which featured the work of acclaimed novelist Baidurjya Baruah and noted short-story author Ranju Hazarika.

His novels, together with hers, make this magazine an important cultural component of Assam. However, after Phukan's wife died two years ago, that again ended this magazine's publication, making it a poignant chapter in its history.

Contributions to Assamese literature and culture are far from minimal, besides the inbuilt editorial vision that molded the magazine as a forum for creativity and expression. Many would be talking about the loss of a stalwart figure as the community tries to drift with the thought of the lasting impact that Assamese culture has borne from Phukan and the legacy he so effortlessly leaves behind.

Within days of his death, tributes began pouring in across the state and beyond as readers and fellow writers remember Phukan not just as an editor but as a mentor and friend. Generations have found inspiration in his work, and his absence will hurt the world of Assamese literature and beyond deeply.