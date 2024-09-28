Lalu Yadav along with family member obtained illegal gratification: Enforcement Directorate (ED)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in its Supplimentary Prosecution complaint (chargesheet) filed in the Land for Jobs scam case, has accused Lalu Prasad Yadav, the former Railway Minister, and his family members of obtaining illegal gratification in the form of land parcels in exchange for appointments in the Indian Railways.

These land parcels, which were acquired in a way to consolidate holdings already in the Yadav family’s possession, have been classified as “proceeds of crime” (PoC) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

According to the ED, Lalu Prasad Yadav, through his family and associates, orchestrated a criminal conspiracy to conceal the acquisition of the PoC. He ensured that the land parcels were transferred in a manner that obscured his direct involvement while allowing his family to benefit.

ED stated that the investigation revealed that landowners, primarily in Mahua Bagh, Patna, were persuaded to sell their land at undervalued prices with the promise of jobs in the Railways. Several of these parcels were located adjacent to lands already held by the Yadav family. Six of the seven land parcels involved were linked to Rabri Devi, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s wife, and were obtained either directly or indirectly.

It is stated that during investigation ED found that M/s A K Infosystems Private Limited and other entities were used to further layer and obscure the connection between the land acquisitions and the job-for-land scheme. In a continuation of the conspiracy, Amit Katyal, a close associate, transferred the ownership of A K Infosystems, which held valuable land parcels, to Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Lalu’s son, at a nominal price.

Bhola Yadav, a close associate of Lalu Prasad Yadav, was identified as the key facilitator in these transactions. He admitted to persuading landowners near the Yadav family’s holdings to sell their properties in exchange for jobs in the Railways. These deals were structured to benefit Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family, with properties transferred through intermediaries like the personal staff of Rabri Devi, namely Hridyanand Chaudhary and Lallan Chaudhary, stated the ED.

The properties in question were often portrayed as gifts from distant relatives, but Misa Bharti, Lalu Prasad’s daughter, denied knowing these individuals. The ED highlighted the use of gift deeds and shell companies to obscure the illegal nature of these land acquisitions, ED mentioned in its chargesheet.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, Tejashwi Yadav, during his statement under PMLA, admitted that while he was a shareholder in A K Infosystems, the company had not engaged in any business activity, and he was unaware of many details concerning its operations. He also acknowledged investments made by him in the property at New Friends Colony, New Delhi, which was linked to the scam.

It is also stated that, Lalu Prasad Yadav consistently denied any involvement in the acquisition of land through illegal means and claimed ignorance of the companies and individuals involved in the transactions. However, the investigation contradicted these claims, showing his direct role in appointments and the land deals.

The ED has concluded that Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family used their influence and official positions to derive personal benefits, masking the illicit transactions through a series of complex financial maneuvers and entities. The scam, involving the illegal transfer of land in exchange for government jobs, is a significant breach of public trust and abuse of power. (ANI)

Also Read: Enforcement Directorate attaches assets worth Rs 29.75 crore in PNB fraud by fugitive Nirav Modi

Also Watch: