Lawrence Bishnoi, 19 others charged under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA)

NEW DELHI: Charges have been framed against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and 19 others under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), along with provisions of the Arms Act and Explosives Act, paving the way for a full trial into an alleged interstate crime syndicate.

The case involves a network led by Bishnoi, with key members including Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri, Sampat Nehra, Rajkumar alias Raju Basodi, Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana, Naresh alias Sethi, Anil alias Leela, Priyavrat alias Kala/Fauji, Sachin alias Bhanja and Akshay alias Palda. All 20 accused have now been formally charged.

Delhi Police, represented by Advocate Akhand Pratap, argued that evidence on record establishes a well-organised syndicate operating across multiple states, justifying prosecution under MCOCA. The FIR was registered by the Special Cell in March 2021 with prior approval under Section 23 of MCOCA against the Bishnoi-Kala Jatheri gang, which allegedly operated across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and beyond.

Investigators allege the syndicate was involved in extortion, contract killings, illegal arms trafficking and intimidation, targeting businessmen for protection money. Witness statements and confessions suggest a structured network where extortion funds were used to procure weapons and sustain operations.

The charge sheet states that several accused, including Bishnoi, continued to run the gang from jail using smuggled phones, coordinating with associates in India and abroad, including links in Canada and Thailand. Authorities also cited recovery of pistols, assault rifles, grenades, detonators and ammunition as key evidence.

With charges framed, the case now proceeds to trial, where the prosecution will aim to prove the scope of the syndicate and each accused's role. (ANI)

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