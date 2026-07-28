Leaders pay tributes on APJ Abdul Kalam’s death anniversary

‘People’s President Dr Kalam will always remain role model’

New Delhi: The nation on Monday paid heartfelt tributes to former President and renowned scientist Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary, remembering his extraordinary contributions to India’s defence, space and missile programmes.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to the former President in a post on X, writing: “Tributes to a visionary and architect of India’s space & missile programmes Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Ji on his Punyatithi. Dr Kalam Ji’s excellence in the field of science lit India’s path to becoming a formidable strategic power, and his wisdom illuminated millions of lives by inspiring them to achieve greatness. The People’s President Dr Kalam Ji will always remain a role model for the patriots.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also remembered Dr Kalam’s enduring legacy in a post on X. He wrote: “On the death anniversary of the former President of the country, the great scientist, Bharat Ratna Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam ji, heartfelt tribute to him.

"‘Missile Man’ Dr. Kalam was a visionary dreamer for a developed, self-reliant, and strong India. His contribution in taking indigenous missile and space programs to new heights is etched in golden letters in the history of Indian science. He made knowledge, discipline, simplicity, and national service the foundation of his life and awakened confidence, innovation, and the spirit of nation-building in millions of youth across the country.”

“'Dreams are not those that come while sleeping; dreams are those that do not let you sleep' - Such thoughts of Dr. Kalam continue to inspire every youth today to remain dedicated to their goals,” Birla added.

Fondly remembered as the ‘Missile Man of India’, Dr Kalam played a pivotal role in strengthening the country’s strategic capabilities and inspiring generations of young Indians through his vision, humility and commitment to nation-building. He passed away on this day in 2015 while addressing students in Shillong.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid homage to the former President, posting on X: “On the death anniversary of ‘Missile Man’, former President, ‘Bharat Ratna’ Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, humble tribute. His contribution in giving India a new global identity in the field of defence and space science, along with making the nation a nuclear power, is unprecedented. His vision, simplicity, and dedication to national service are an inspiration for the youth.”

Awarded the Bharat Ratna, Dr Kalam is widely regarded as one of India’s most respected scientists and statesmen. His leadership in the country’s missile and space programmes, combined with his deep connection with students and young people, earned him the affectionate title of the “People’s President.” His vision of a developed and self-reliant India continues to inspire millions, while his life and work remain a symbol of innovation, patriotism and public service. (IANS)

Also Read: Remembering Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam: Missile Man & Youth Icon