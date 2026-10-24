Left parties, student groups march towards EC HQ, demand CEC’s resignation

NEW DELHI: Several Left-Wing organisations, student leaders and civil society members on Friday took part in a protest march towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in the national Capital amid heavy security, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The participants, including members of Left-Wing's All India Students' Federation (AISF) and All India Youth Federation (AIYF), gathered near Bangla Sahib Gurdwara at Delhi's Connaught Place to march to the Election Commission’s headquarters near Patel Chowk.

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat, CPI leader P Sandosh Kumar and political activist Yogendra Yadav also took part in the protest.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said: "The protests will continue uninterrupted. If you shut down one Jantar Mantar, hundreds of Jantar Mantars will emerge. You may silence one person, but you cannot silence the people. This movement will continue in its own form because it is about the most basic democratic rights of the people of this country."

P Sandosh added: "...We will intensify our movement in the coming days, and there will be larger gatherings. We will continue our agitation until the resignation of Mr. Gyanesh Kumar. No one can save him for sure." Heavy security deployment was also witnessed outside the ECI headquarters and several protesters were detained by the police. (IANS)