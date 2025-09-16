‘Let good things happen in India’ Says Supreme Court backs Vantara

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stated that it will not permit any party to raise unnecessary objections against Vantara, an animal rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, if satisfied that the facility is in compliance with all laws and regulations with regard to the acquisition and treatment of animals. A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B. Varale said that there are certain things in India that we take pride in and we should not unnecessarily raise hue and cry for everything. “Allow certain good things to happen in the country also. We should be happy about such things” the Court remarked. The Courts’ oral observations came on a hearing over a plea filed by one C.R. Jaya Sukin who alleged that animals are being smuggled and mistreated in Vantara. The Court had on August 25 constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by former Supreme Court judge, Justice Jasti Chelameswar to conduct an inquiry into the affairs of Vantara. On Friday, the SIT submitted it’s report to the Supreme Court. (ANI)

