Let us unite to build strong, harmonious India: President Murmu leads nation in paying tribute to Sardar Patel

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday led the nation in paying tribute to India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and 'Iron Man', Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his 150th birth anniversary, observed across the country as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day).

In a post on X, President Murmu wrote, “On the birth anniversary of ‘Iron Man’ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all my fellow citizens. Sardar Patel was a great patriot, visionary leader, and nation-builder, who accomplished the historic task of unifying the country through his unwavering resolve, indomitable courage, and adept leadership. His dedication and spirit of national service serve as an inspiration to us all. Let us, on the occasion of ‘National Unity Day’, unite together and resolve to build a strong, harmonious, and excellent India.”

The President also paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel at a ceremony held in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the Iron Man, describing him as the architect of India’s integration.

“India pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti. He was the driving force behind India’s integration, thus shaping our nation’s destiny in its formative years. His unwavering commitment to national integrity, good governance and public service continues to inspire generations. We also reaffirm our collective resolve to uphold his vision of a united, strong and self-reliant India,” the Prime Minister posted on X.

In a video message, the Prime Minister said, “Sardar Patel had an unparalleled ability to unite people, even with those with whom he had ideological differences. He used to observe and examine every small thing and dedicated his life to the unity of the nation. He integrated the people of India with the freedom movement, worked to merge the princely states with our nation, and awakened the mantra of unity in diversity among all Indians.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also paid their tributes.

Amit Shah wrote on X, “On the occasion of his birth anniversary, I pay homage to the Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, a symbol of national unity, integrity, and the empowerment of farmers, on behalf of a grateful nation.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “He united not just territories but the very soul of India, shaping the foundation of our national unity and strength.”

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also posted, “Pay my tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti. On #RashtriyaEktaDivas, the nation values his vision and leadership that secured our unity and integrity. We also deeply cherish his contributions as a freedom fighter and a model administrator.” Across India, the day is marked by Run for Unity events and ceremonies celebrating Patel’s enduring legacy as the unifier of modern India. (IANS)

