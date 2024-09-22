‘LoC peaceful as Pak fears PM Modi, will end bias against Jammu’: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the prevailing peace on the Line of Control (LoC) is because of Pakistan’s fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted that bullets will be answered with bullets, not dialogue, and that terrorism will not be allowed to re-emerge in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a series of BJP rallies in Mendhar, Rajouri, Surankote, Thanamandi, and Akhnoor constituencies in the Jammu division, ahead of the second phase of Assembly elections on September 25, Amit Shah said there were times when the government in J&K feared the enemy across the LoC but today, there is no cross border firing from Pakistan because “it is afraid of PM Modi”.

“We will respond to bullets (goli) with bullets and not with ‘boli’ (dialogue),” Shah said at the rally in Mendhar sub-division of Poonch district.

Addressing the rallies at Rajouri, Surankote, Thanamandi, and Akhnoor, he strongly appealed to voters to elect the BJP candidates so that the party forms a strong government in J&K which will enable PM Modi to serve the people of the UT better and usher in an era of development, peace and prosperity. He brought the BJP candidates onto the stage and raised their hands in anticipation of victory.

Slamming the dynasties of Abdullahs, Muftis and the Gandhis, he accused these three families of being responsible for the “destruction of J&K” and supporting terrorism through their weak and ineffective policies.

“They used your vote to prosper as dynastic rulers and when things became hot for them with the beginning of terrorism, Farooq Abdullah chose to go to London for his summer holiday,” he said.

Citing the National Conference’s manifesto which speaks of bringing back Article 370 and reviewing reservations given to Paharis, Gujjars, Bakarwals, and the OBCs, he said these communities were granted reservation by the country’s Constitution and the Abdullahs, Muftis and the Gandhis did not allow these to be implemented in J&K during the 70 years of their rule.

He told people living close to the LoC that they have always fought as India’s soldiers since 1947 whenever there was conflict with Pakistan and the nation “salutes your valour”.

“... I could never think that I could address people in Mendhar, just 2 km away from the LoC. Our Gujjar, Bakarwal and Pahari brothers have always stood as soldiers of the country whenever there was a war with Pakistan after 1947.

“Today, I want to tell you from the mountains of Mendhar that the entire country is proud of you. I appeal to you to join hands with PM Narendra Modi to protect the country. This election will end the monopoly of three families of Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis. They have stopped democracy from taking root in J&K. If PM Modi had not come to power in 2014, there would be no Panchayat, BDC and DDC elections here.”

“It is because of Narendra Modi and (BJP’s candidate) Murtaza (Khan) Bhai that today 30,000 youth from here are working in different parts of the country,” the Home Minister said. (IANS)

