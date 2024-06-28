New Delhi: Parliamentary Sessions Adjourned Till Monday Amid Opposition's Demand for NEET Debate

NEW DELHI: Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned Friday until Monday. This followed an opposition-led protest demanding a debate on National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET) It occurred just before discussions on President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday.

In Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi called for an adjournment motion. He argued, “For students of India we wanted to give joint message from Opposition and government. We consider this issue important. We thought we will have dedicated discussion to show our respect for students.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla responded by pointing out that adjournment motions and zero hours were not scheduled to take place during President’s speech. He assured that any issues could be raised during the debate on President’s speech. The government would be requested to respond.

Despite Opposition's request for couple of minutes to address NEET issue Birla maintained, “You can raise all issues using full time.” After adjournment Rahul Gandhi told media, “Yesterday all leaders of opposition parties had meeting. It was unanimous that today, we want discussion on NEET issue. A message should go from Parliament. Indian government and opposition are talking about students together.”

In Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar echoed Birla’s stance. He allowed opposition to raise their issues during debate on President’s speech. However, protests continued. This occurred after Houses reconvened post-noon.

Speaker Birla emphasized need for decorum stating, “There has to be difference between protests in streets and sansad.” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju noted “In history of Parliament, no other issues have ever been debated during President’s debate.” Consequently, House was adjourned till Monday.

In Rajya Sabha. Debate on President’s speech commenced. BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi launched discussions amidst uproar. Former PM HD Devegowda underscored ongoing suffering of students due to NEET. He acknowledged government's ongoing inquiry and the necessity of completing it. Decisions must be postponed until such completion is achieved.