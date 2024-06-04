Lok Sabha 2024 Results: Accused in sex Tape Scandal, Prajwal Revanna Leads in Karnataka's Hassan

HASSAN: People are eagerly waiting for the results of the election in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. Prajwal Revanna, who is a member of JD(S) and is currently arrested in a sex video scandal, is representing the NDA in this election.

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of sexually abusing multiple women and recording the acts, was in the lead. He has been suspended by the JD(S) party.

According to the initial trends released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Revanna was ahead by 5,201 votes in the Lok Sabha election.