Lok Sabha 2024 Results: Accused in sex Tape Scandal, Prajwal Revanna Leads in Karnataka's Hassan

HASSAN: People are eagerly waiting for the results of the election in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. Prajwal Revanna, who is a member of JD(S) and is currently arrested in a sex video scandal, is representing the NDA in this election.
Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of sexually abusing multiple women and recording the acts, was in the lead. He has been suspended by the JD(S) party.
According to the initial trends released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Revanna was ahead by 5,201 votes in the Lok Sabha election.
His closest competitor, 33-year-old Congress candidate Shreyas M Patel, the grandson of the late G Puttaswamy Gowda, has secured 1,90,337 votes so far.
The voter turnout in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency for this election was 77.42%, which is the highest since 2009 when it was 73.47%.
The Hassan seat was held by former Prime Minister Deve Gowda in the lower house for three consecutive terms, from 2004 to 2019. However, in the 2019 general elections, he fielded his grandson, Revanna, who won with a vote share of 52.96%, defeating his closest rival, BJP leader Manju A, by a margin of 11.06%.
The controversy has caused a stir in the state. Prajwal has been arrested, and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is searching for his mother, former Zila Parishad member Bhavani Revanna, in connection with a kidnapping case related to the alleged sex scandal.
Prajwal's father, JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna, was also arrested and later released on conditional bail. The SIT has appealed to the High Court against the granting of conditional bail to him.
Revanna, who is currently in police custody until June 6, allegedly fled the country shortly after the polling in his constituency. He faces charges of rape and sexual assault after videos of him with different women were found on pen drives, which later went viral in Hassan.
ALSO WATCH: