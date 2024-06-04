Riyan Parag's ‘Biased’ Remark: 'Not Interested in Watching T20 World Cup'

Parag said in a chat with The Bharat Army that his prediction on the top four teams would be biased, but he honestly doesn’t even want to watch the World Cup.

He mentioned that he will just see who wins it in the end and will be happy. Parag added that when he plays in the World Cup, he will think about the top four and similar aspects.

The 22-year-old had a fantastic IPL season this year, scoring 573 runs at an average of 52.09 and a strike-rate of 149.21. He is confident that he will break into the Indian team at some point in the near future.

Parag was quoted by PTI as saying that at some point, the selectors will have to pick him for the Indian team. He expressed his belief that he will play for India. Parag added that he doesn't really care when it happens, noting that he had mentioned in an earlier interview that he is going to play for India, even when he was not scoring runs.

He stated that his belief in playing for India is rooted in his self-confidence, not arrogance. He shared that this was the plan he had made with his father, former Railways and Assam player Parag Das, when he started playing cricket at the age of 10. They were determined to play for India, regardless of any obstacles.