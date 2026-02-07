Lok Sabha adjournment again delays Baijayant Panda’s private bill on social media curbs for kids

NEW DELHI: BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda’s fresh attempt to introduce India’s first proposed law restricting social media access for children under 13 got delayed yet again on Friday as the Lok Sabha got adjourned due to Opposition protests.

Panda’s private members’ Bill titled “The Safeguarding Healthy Environments for Little Digital Natives (SHIELD) Bill 2025” could not be introduced earlier despite being listed in the Lok Sabha for the last three months.

The Bill, which was scheduled for introduction on Friday, focuses on mental health and online safety amid global attempts to ensure child online safety. The Bill proposes restricted and regulated internet and social media access to children below the age of 13.

In the Winter Session, too, Panda was unable to introduce the Bill due to the scheduled day for private members’ bills being adjourned due to disruptions.

Similar laws have been passed in several countries, such as Australia and are being widely contemplated in many other nations. In India as well, many activists and parent groups have been pushing for restraints on social media access to minors due to the increasing number of documented cases of their detrimental and life-disrupting effects on young minds.

The recent case of three minor girls who committed suicide in Ghaziabad is just the latest example where allegations have been made about the role of unregulated gaming and other social media platforms.

Panda criticized the Opposition for disruptions in Parliament, extending to even blocking private members’ bills.

He called it bizarre behaviour, since the government had nothing to do with these bills, and in fact, many opposition members of Parliament had also been trying to introduce private members’ bills on topics which they wished to advance. Data shows that disruptions in Parliament cost Rs 2.5 lakh a minute, Rs 1.5 crore per hour, Rs 9 crore per day and up to Rs 57 crore of taxpayers’ money. (IANS)

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi reinvokes Gen Naravane's memoir; Lok Sabha adjourned till 3 pm