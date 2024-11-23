Meghalaya: NPP Leads After First Round of Counting in Gambegre By-Poll

SHILLONG: The National People’s Party (NPP) has emerged as the frontrunner in the Gambegre by-election after the completion of the first round of vote counting. Dr. Mehtab Chandee A Sangma of the NPP is leading by a margin of over 1,000 votes, with 3,392 votes in her favor.

Trailing behind in second place is the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) candidate, Sadhiarani Sangma, who has garnered 2,291 votes. Congress candidate Jingjang M Marak is in close contention at third place, securing 2,279 votes.

Independent candidate Jerry A Sangma occupies the fourth position with 264 votes, followed by the BJP’s Bernard N Marak at 151 votes. Sengkrabirth M Marak is at the bottom of the tally with just 37 votes, while 19 votes have been cast for NOTA (None of the Above).